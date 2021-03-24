Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 de…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is foreca…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfal…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low around 45F. Win…