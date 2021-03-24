Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.