This evening in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. T…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It loo…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 d…