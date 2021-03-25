Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain showers early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
