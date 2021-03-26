 Skip to main content
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

