This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
