Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
