Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

