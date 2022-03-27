Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.