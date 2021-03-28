Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
