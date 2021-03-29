For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
