Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.