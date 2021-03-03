 Skip to main content
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

