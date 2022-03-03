 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story