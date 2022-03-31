For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
