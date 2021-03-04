This evening in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
