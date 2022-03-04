Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.