This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
