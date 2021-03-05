 Skip to main content
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

