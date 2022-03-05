For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
