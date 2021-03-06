Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.