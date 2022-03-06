Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.