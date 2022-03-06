This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 de…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Su…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount a…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 6…