Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

