Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 deg…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 d…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Rain. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Hig…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's weather …