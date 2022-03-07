This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
