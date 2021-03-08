 Skip to main content
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

