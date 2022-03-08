Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Su…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. T…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 d…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 de…