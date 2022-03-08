Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.