Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
