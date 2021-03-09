Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.