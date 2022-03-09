Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.