Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rain…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepa…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temp…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…