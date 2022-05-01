May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.