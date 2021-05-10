May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.