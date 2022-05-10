 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

