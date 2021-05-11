 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

