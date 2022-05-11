May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.