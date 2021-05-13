Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 d…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. T…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will se…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. …
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…