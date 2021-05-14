This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
