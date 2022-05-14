This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
