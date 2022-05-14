 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

