May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

