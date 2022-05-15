For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
