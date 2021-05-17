May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with showers. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.