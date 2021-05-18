 Skip to main content
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

