This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
