May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.