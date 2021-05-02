May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.