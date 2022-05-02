For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
