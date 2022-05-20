For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
