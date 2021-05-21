Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
