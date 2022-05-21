May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.