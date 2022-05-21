For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
