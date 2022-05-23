May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Rain. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.