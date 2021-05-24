May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.