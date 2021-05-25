May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Wednesday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.