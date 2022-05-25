For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
