For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. E…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. …
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can exp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a dr…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …