May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.